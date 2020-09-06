Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $98.70 Million Stock Holdings in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178,791 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 4.47% of LGI Homes worth $98,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in LGI Homes by 100.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in LGI Homes by 14.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in LGI Homes by 37.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in LGI Homes by 9.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LGIH traded down $6.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.10. 473,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,959. LGI Homes Inc has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $123.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $481.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.10 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes Inc will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $845,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,529,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,023,767 in the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

