Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 19,765 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,765 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $91,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $743,743,000 after buying an additional 139,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pool by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pool by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pool by 16.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 404,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,496,000 after purchasing an additional 56,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.50.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.16, for a total transaction of $3,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at $21,800,836.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 4,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $1,548,859.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,734,142.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,793 shares of company stock worth $18,396,927 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL traded down $14.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,332. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.49. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $342.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.79%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.