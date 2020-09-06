Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 2,125 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $58,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.3% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 16,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $9,297,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $48.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,581.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,770,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,487. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1,075.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,544.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,391.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

