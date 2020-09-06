Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 53,226 Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,226 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 1.04% of Match Group worth $94,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Match Group by 68.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Match Group by 97.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Match Group by 170.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Match Group during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 62.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Match Group from $103.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Match Group from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.68.

Shares of MTCH traded down $4.60 on Friday, hitting $105.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,998,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Match Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $123.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $555.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $5,831,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,985,304.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 458,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $44,673,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 576,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,146,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 616,541 shares of company stock valued at $62,318,273. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

