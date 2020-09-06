Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

GPMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

In other news, CEO John A. Taylor sold 13,806 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $98,989.02. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,557 shares of company stock valued at $125,884. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 505.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 634,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 529,502 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 50.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,373,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after buying an additional 462,710 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 20.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after buying an additional 348,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.52. 943,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,234. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $359.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.14 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Research analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

