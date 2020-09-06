Hashgard Trading Up 244.9% Over Last 7 Days (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Hashgard token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 244.9% higher against the dollar. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $30.73 million and $140,135.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00045581 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $543.41 or 0.05274015 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004125 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00034781 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00051819 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard is a token. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,900 tokens. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

