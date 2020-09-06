HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FUL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised HB Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on HB Fuller from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on HB Fuller from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

In other HB Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $317,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,376.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,041 shares of company stock worth $1,022,269. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in HB Fuller by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 96,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 58,855 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in HB Fuller by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 54,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HB Fuller by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 159,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HB Fuller by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 68,437 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in HB Fuller by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 364,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HB Fuller stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.38. 241,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,058. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average of $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.79. HB Fuller has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $52.40.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.28 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.43%. HB Fuller’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HB Fuller will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

