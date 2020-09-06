Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.21.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HIMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.50. 893,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,661. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $602.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 25.9% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,749,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 125.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 322,226 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 173.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 370,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 234,759 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 1,361.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 356,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 331,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 30.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 302,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 69,920 shares during the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

