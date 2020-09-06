Hive (HIVE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.18 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $55.48 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hive has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001551 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002517 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00124886 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 394,057,867 coins and its circulating supply is 310,687,661 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io . The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hive

Hive can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.