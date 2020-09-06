Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

HMLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Danske cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

HMLP stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.46. 112,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,697. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98. The company has a market cap of $347.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.95.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 20.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 29th. Hoegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 42.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 142,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,862,313 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,120,000 after purchasing an additional 79,207 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 75.7% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 93,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 40,086 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 116.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 38,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

