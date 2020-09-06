Holo Market Cap Tops $94.73 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Holo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, WazirX, Bilaxy and OOOBTC. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. Holo has a total market capitalization of $94.73 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00124654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00046628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00224902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.98 or 0.01597957 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000307 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00167486 BTC.

About Holo

Holo launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,152,796,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Holo’s official website is holochain.org . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o

Holo Token Trading

Holo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Hotbit, Fatbtc, Binance, IDEX, WazirX, Liqui, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

