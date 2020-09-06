Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Announces Earnings Results

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hooker Furniture had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%.

Shares of HOFT opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.55. Hooker Furniture has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.96 million, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOFT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Hooker Furniture from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hooker Furniture from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

