Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.60.

IMVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of IMVT stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. 811,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $38.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.63.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 380,000 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,540,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,593,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,582,827. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Immunovant in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Immunovant in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

