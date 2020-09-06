INLOCK (ILK) Achieves Market Cap of $2.20 Million

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. One INLOCK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, INLOCK has traded 36.4% lower against the US dollar. INLOCK has a market cap of $2.20 million and $7,166.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get INLOCK alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00046164 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005635 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $547.15 or 0.05326050 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00035662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00052279 BTC.

INLOCK Token Profile

ILK is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,267,738,437 tokens. INLOCK’s official website is inlock.io . INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for INLOCK is inlock.io/blog

INLOCK Token Trading

INLOCK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INLOCK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INLOCK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INLOCK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INLOCK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.