Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.38.

INSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

In other news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $128,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Soriano sold 52,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,576,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,283.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Insmed by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Insmed by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INSM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 495,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,928. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66. Insmed has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.65.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 147.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

