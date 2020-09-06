Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Bought by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,103,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,478 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $96,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 54.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 13.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

INSP traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $118.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,580. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.11 and a beta of 1.39. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $126.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 20.48 and a quick ratio of 19.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.09 and its 200 day moving average is $84.06.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.20. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a negative net margin of 69.69%. The company had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chau Quang Khuong sold 29,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $3,215,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 469,714 shares of company stock worth $47,657,721. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

