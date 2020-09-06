Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

INVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 13,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $418,589.76. Also, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $1,512,500.00. Insiders sold 143,856 shares of company stock worth $4,297,490 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 38.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 44.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 97.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 117.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period.

INVH stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.67. 3,711,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,014,396. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average is $26.49.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.