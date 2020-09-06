J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Issues Earnings Results

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 150.76% and a negative net margin of 24.13%.

Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $0.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.41.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.64 target price on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

