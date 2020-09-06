Jarvis Network (JRT) Price Down 44.8% Over Last Week

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $813,685.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 44.8% lower against the US dollar. One Jarvis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00123474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00045041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00219114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.22 or 0.01655159 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000302 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00165075 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en

