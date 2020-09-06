KickToken (KICK) Tops One Day Volume of $214,692.00

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. One KickToken token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, TOKOK, BitMart and ABCC. Over the last week, KickToken has traded down 40.4% against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $214,692.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00046391 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.18 or 0.05356392 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00035776 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00052195 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KICK is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,742,529,594 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,792,524,244 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ProBit Exchange, Mercatox, Dcoin, Exmo, Bilaxy, BitMart, COSS, TOKOK, OOOBTC, Livecoin, HitBTC, CoinBene, YoBit, ABCC, Coinsbit, P2PB2B and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.