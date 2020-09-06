King DAG (KDAG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.28 Million

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, King DAG has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. King DAG has a total market cap of $11.20 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One King DAG token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00125805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00046094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00224378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.45 or 0.01588450 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000310 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00168960 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,001,545 tokens. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io

Buying and Selling King DAG

King DAG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

