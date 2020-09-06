Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.66.

LADR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 31.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth about $88,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

LADR traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. 927,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,132. The stock has a market cap of $930.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 2.30. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 69.85 and a current ratio of 69.85.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

