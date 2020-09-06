Lambda Trading Down 33.3% Over Last Week (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Lambda token can now be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, Huobi, Hotbit and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a market capitalization of $17.81 million and $12.14 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00123021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00045072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00219384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.77 or 0.01648888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000303 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00165606 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 796,095,335 tokens. Lambda's official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda's official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

