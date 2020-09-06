LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LEG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LEGIF traded down $5.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.00. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.40. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of $79.25 and a 1 year high of $149.05.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

