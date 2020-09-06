Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Receives $115.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.31.

Several brokerages recently commented on LDOS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $88.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,025. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.68 and a 200-day moving average of $96.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.48. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,351,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $857,052,000 after purchasing an additional 203,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,485,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $686,089,000 after acquiring an additional 102,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,688,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,219,000 after acquiring an additional 95,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 19.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,887,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,617,000 after acquiring an additional 470,766 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,469,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,309,000 after acquiring an additional 40,194 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.