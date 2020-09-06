LINA (LINA) Hits Market Cap of $4.23 Million

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. One LINA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LINA has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. LINA has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $54,811.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

LINA Profile

LINA is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,874,967 tokens. The official website for LINA is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

