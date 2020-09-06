Lobstex Trading Down 9.4% This Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $588,537.37 and approximately $778,102.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. During the last week, Lobstex has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00440590 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023012 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009859 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000561 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010662 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001834 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00026219 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 20,160,359 coins and its circulating supply is 20,160,347 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com . Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

