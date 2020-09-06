Loom Network (LOOM) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.89 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Loom Network has traded down 33.1% against the dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $28.75 million and approximately $6.89 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00045777 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.96 or 0.05275093 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034828 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00051725 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a token. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,842,606 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

