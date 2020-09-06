LUNA (LUNA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.68 Million

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One LUNA coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, GOPAX, Bitrue and KuCoin. LUNA has a market cap of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00124685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00046261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00225649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.65 or 0.01597954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000306 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00167290 BTC.

LUNA Profile

LUNA launched on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money . LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, GDAC, KuCoin, Coinone, GOPAX, Bittrex and Bitrue. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

