Lunyr Hits One Day Volume of $2,231.00 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Lunyr has a total market cap of $435,623.87 and $2,231.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, YoBit, Huobi and Gate.io. During the last week, Lunyr has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr launched on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, Huobi, Binance, HitBTC, Liqui, YoBit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

