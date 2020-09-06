MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

MMYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 2,572.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,676. MakeMyTrip has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The technology company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 116.86% and a negative return on equity of 41.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

