Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives $59.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Malibu Boats stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.80. The stock had a trading volume of 250,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,405. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.31. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $914,201.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 1,117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 43,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

