Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.57.

MASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of MASI traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.72. 495,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,946. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.70. Masimo has a 1 year low of $139.36 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Masimo will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $323,582.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,260.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $293,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Masimo by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

