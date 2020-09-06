Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.57.
MASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.
Shares of MASI traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.72. 495,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,946. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.70. Masimo has a 1 year low of $139.36 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.84.
In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $323,582.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,260.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $293,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Masimo by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
