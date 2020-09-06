Master Contract Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6,235.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $464,770.43 and approximately $6,235.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.24 or 0.03427638 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009793 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00050550 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

