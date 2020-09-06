Maverick Chain (MVC) Reaches Market Cap of $251,956.22

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. Over the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $251,956.22 and approximately $2,749.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00123987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00045775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00216880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.45 or 0.01603216 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00167184 BTC.

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maverick Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

