Mchain One Day Trading Volume Tops $468.00 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Mchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mchain has a market cap of $72,406.42 and approximately $468.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mchain has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002923 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000132 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002784 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000811 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000167 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 86.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

Mchain (CRYPTO:MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 44,474,925 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mchain

Mchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

