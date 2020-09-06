Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Announces Earnings Results

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Medallia updated its Q3 2021
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $31.35 on Friday. Medallia has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medallia from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Medallia from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medallia from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In other news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 127,284 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $5,097,724.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,640,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,695,576.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 11,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $313,864.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,790 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,897,701 shares of company stock worth $60,170,559 in the last three months.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

