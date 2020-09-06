MediBloc [QRC20] Hits Market Capitalization of $12.28 Million (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market cap of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. Over the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,216.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $347.36 or 0.03400182 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.34 or 0.02205748 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00467409 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.33 or 0.00776504 BTC.
- Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000500 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011870 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00050302 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.56 or 0.00563394 BTC.
- HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012728 BTC.
MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile
MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading
MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.