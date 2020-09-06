MediBloc [QRC20] Hits Market Capitalization of $12.28 Million (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market cap of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. Over the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,216.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $347.36 or 0.03400182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.34 or 0.02205748 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00467409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.33 or 0.00776504 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011870 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00050302 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.56 or 0.00563394 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012728 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

