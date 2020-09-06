MediShares Price Tops $0.0051 on Top Exchanges (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, MediShares has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MediShares token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. MediShares has a total market cap of $6.14 million and $462,964.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00126213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00046671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00225707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.22 or 0.01596396 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00168640 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares’ launch date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

