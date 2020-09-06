Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 191 ($2.50).

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 131 ($1.71) price target (down previously from GBX 145 ($1.89)) on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, July 24th.

LON:MRO traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 115.55 ($1.51). 17,264,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,820,000. Melrose Industries has a twelve month low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 309.40 ($4.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 102.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 122.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a PE ratio of -88.88.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) by GBX (1.40) (($0.02)). Equities research analysts anticipate that Melrose Industries will post 1182.9999866 earnings per share for the current year.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

