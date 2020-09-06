Memetic / PepeCoin Hits Market Cap of $294,454.84 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $294,454.84 and $193.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00683361 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011827 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005722 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00036525 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.25 or 0.00761769 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000953 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

