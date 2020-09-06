Minereum Hits 24-Hour Volume of $823.00 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Minereum token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000985 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Minereum has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $823.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Minereum has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00126623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00046500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00227975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.32 or 0.01595212 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00167708 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum’s genesis date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 9,962,834 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

