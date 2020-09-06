Mixin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $947,345.00 (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $81.73 million and approximately $947,345.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for about $157.71 or 0.01523810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. In the last week, Mixin has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mixin Profile

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

