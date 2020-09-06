Noir (NOR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $281.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. Noir has a market capitalization of $175,387.50 and approximately $281.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, Noir has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00124563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00046317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00223565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.49 or 0.01591559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00167486 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,335,868 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

