Noku Market Capitalization Tops $1.42 Million (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. Noku has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $585.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Noku has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One Noku token can now be bought for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Noku Token Profile

Noku’s genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,733,709 tokens. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

