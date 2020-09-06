Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020

Shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.63.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMMPF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.04. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

About Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.4 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Analyst Recommendations for Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF)

Receive News & Ratings for Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit