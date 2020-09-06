nOS (NOS) Reaches Market Cap of $6.75 Million

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, nOS has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. nOS has a total market capitalization of $6.75 million and $8,479.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nOS token can now be purchased for $0.0659 or 0.00000642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00122083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00224457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.40 or 0.01592755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00169767 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official website is nos.io

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

