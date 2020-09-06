O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will report $18.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International posted sales of $16.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year sales of $69.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.20 million to $69.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $75.30 million, with estimates ranging from $74.70 million to $75.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. O2Micro International had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OIIM shares. TheStreet upgraded O2Micro International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut O2Micro International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of OIIM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.80. 81,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,038. O2Micro International has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.78 million, a PE ratio of 280.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in O2Micro International stock. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned 3.63% of O2Micro International worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

