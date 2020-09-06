Orchid Price Down 26.1% Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $22.96 million and approximately $13.33 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00003371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00045777 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.96 or 0.05275093 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034828 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00051725 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

