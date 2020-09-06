Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) vs. First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Head-To-Head Review

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) and Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Parke Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. First Financial Bankshares pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bankshares has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Parke Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parke Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Financial Bankshares and Parke Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bankshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Financial Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.35%. Given First Financial Bankshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Financial Bankshares is more favorable than Parke Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and Parke Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bankshares $427.62 million 10.33 $164.81 million $1.21 25.71 Parke Bancorp $83.38 million 1.80 $29.84 million N/A N/A

First Financial Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Parke Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.2% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and Parke Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bankshares 37.70% 12.65% 1.92% Parke Bancorp 33.24% 16.02% 1.65%

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats Parke Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations. It also provides automated teller machine, drive-in and night deposit, safe deposit facility, remote deposit capture, Internet banking, mobile banking, payroll card, transmitting fund, and other customary commercial banking services. In addition, the company offers personal trust services, including wealth management, administration of estates, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts; and securities brokerage services, as well as administers retirement and employee benefit accounts, such as 401(k) profit sharing plans and IRAs. As of January 24, 2019, it had 73 locations comprising Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Burleson, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The company also provides asset management and technology services. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Abilene, Texas.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides debit cards, Internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through full-service offices in Northfield, New Jersey; Washington Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Galloway Township, New Jersey. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.